Abstract
We read with great interest the publication titled "Prognostic Models for Traumatic Brain Injury Have Good Discrimination but Poor Overall Model Performance for Predicting Mortality and Unfavorable Outcomes"1 and congratulate the authors on this important work. The authors leveraged a cohort of 467 patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) at a level I trauma center to externally validate the Corticosteroid Randomization After Significant Head Injury (CRASH) and International Mission for Prognosis and Analysis of Clinical Trials in Traumatic Brain Injury (IMPACT) models for prediction of death and poor outcome after severe TBI at the individual patient level.1 The authors found that both models have reasonable discrimination (ie, delineating patients with and without the outcome of interest) but poor accuracy and high false-positive rates. They urge caution when using these models to inform clinical decision-making.
