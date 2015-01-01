Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the risk factors for hip fracture in patients with vestibular disorders and the association between antihistamine use and hip fracture in patients with vestibular disorders. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective case series with chart review. SETTING: Tertiary academic medical center.



METHODS: A retrospective review of adult patients with hip fracture based on International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) code S72 from January 2013 to December 2019 who had previously been diagnosed with a vestibular disorder based on ICD-10 codes H81-83, A88.1, and R42.



RESULTS: A total of 201 patients were identified meeting the inclusion criteria. The average age at the time of hip fracture was 78.8 years and the majority were female (64.7%). Most patients were diagnosed with nonspecific dizziness (60.2%) or vertigo (23.9%). Those with a peripheral vestibular disorder included benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) in 13.4% and Ménière's disease in 2.5%. Overall, meclizine was prescribed to 38.3% of patients, including 29.9% of patients before hip fracture. Meclizine was prescribed to 66.7% of patients with BPPV. Patients were seen for vestibular symptoms 0.67 ± 2.51 years before hip fracture, and 98 patients (48.8%) presented with vestibular concerns within 1 year prior.



CONCLUSION: Patients with vestibular disorders who sustain a ground level fall resulting in hip fracture are a vulnerable population of predominantly older adults with multiple comorbidities. Patients were frequently diagnosed with dizziness or vertigo rather than more specific causes being identified. Multifactorial interventions to prevent hip fractures in older adults have been recommended; however, this study suggests that meclizine use was common among patients diagnosed with dizziness, vertigo, or BPPV before hip fracture.

Language: en