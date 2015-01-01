|
Schultz ML, Winn M, Derse AR, Kaczor F, Levas MN. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
36727807
OBJECTIVES: Emergency medicine providers may interface with law enforcement personnel (LEP) on behalf of their pediatric patients for a variety of reasons, from reporting child abuse to caring for children who are in police custody. Given the unique nature of caring for minors who may not have legal or medical autonomy, interactions with LEP can raise ethical concerns for emergency providers, specifically with regard to legal representation, developmental immaturity, and the civil rights of children and their parents/guardians.
