Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mandible fractures are uncommon injuries in infants and young children and may raise concern for nonaccidental trauma. Our study describes several children with mandible fractures to identify features that might differentiate abuse from accident.



METHODS: Records and imaging were reviewed for children aged 24 months and younger who were diagnosed with mandible fractures at 2 tertiary pediatric care centers. Twenty-one cases were included, 8 of whom had formal child abuse consultations. Cases were reviewed for mechanisms of injury, physical examination findings, and occult injuries identified, as well as the final abuse determination.



RESULTS: Among children with child abuse consultations, 5 injuries (62.5%) were determined to be accidental, 1 (12.5%) was abusive, and 2 were indeterminate for abuse or accident (25%). In each accidentally injured child, the reported mechanism of injury was a short fall with evidence of facial impact. No accidentally injured child had unexpected occult injuries or noncraniofacial cutaneous injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Infants and young children can sometimes sustain mandible fractures accidentally after well-described short falls with evidence of facial impact. Abuse remains in the differential diagnosis, and children should be evaluated accordingly. We propose that accidental injury be considered when a well-evaluated child with an isolated mandible fracture has a history of a short fall.

