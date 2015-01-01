Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drivers should be aware of possible impairing effects of alcohol, medicinal substance, or fatigue on driving performance. Such effects are assessed in clinical trials, including a driving task or related psychomotor tasks. However, a choice between predicting tasks must be made. Here, we compare driving performance with on-the-road driving, simulator driving, and psychomotor tasks using the effect of sleep deprivation.



METHOD: This two-way cross over study included 24 healthy men with a minimum driving experience of 3000km per year. Psychomotor tasks, simulated driving, and on-the-road driving were assessed in the morning and the afternoon after a well-rested night and in the morning after a sleep-deprived night. Driving behaviour was examined by calculating the Standard Deviation of Lateral Position (SDLP).



RESULTS: SDLP increased after sleep deprivation for simulated (10cm, 95%CI:6.7-13.3) and on-the-road driving (2.8cm, 95%CI:1.9-3.7). The psychomotor test battery detected effects of sleep deprivation in almost all tasks. Correlation between on-the-road tests and simulator SDLP after a well-rested night (0.63, p <.001) was not present after a night of sleep deprivation (0.31, p =.18). Regarding the effect of sleep deprivation on the psychomotor test battery, only adaptive tracking correlated with the SDLP of the driving simulator (-0.50, p =.02). Other significant correlations were related to subjective VAS scores.



DISCUSSION: The lack of apparent correlations and difference in sensitivity of performance of the psychomotor tasks, simulated driving and, on-the-road driving indicates that the tasks may not be interchangeable and may assess different aspects of driving behaviour.

