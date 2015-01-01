Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to adversities in early childhood is associated with psychotic experiences and disorders in adulthood. We aimed to examine whether early childhood adversities are associated with middle childhood psychotic experiences in a cohort of children at familial high risk of schizophrenia (FHR-SZ), bipolar disorder (FHR-BP) and population-based controls (controls).



METHODS: Four hundred and forty-six children from The Danish High Risk and Resilience Study - VIA7 and VIA11 participated in this study (FHR-SZ = 170; FHR-BP = 103; controls = 173). Exposure to early childhood adversities and psychotic experiences were assessed using face-to-face interviews. Having childhood adversities assessed at baseline (age 7) was used as predictor. Psychotic experiences assessed at follow-up (age 11) were used as outcome.



RESULTS: Across the sample, exposure to early childhood interpersonal adversities was associated with an increased risk for any middle childhood psychotic experiences and subclinical delusions when adjusting for relevant confounders (OR 1.8, 95% CI 1.0-3.1, p = 0.05; OR 3.0, 95% CI 1.6-5.6, p < 0.001). There was no significant dose-response effect of exposure to multiple types of childhood adversities on any psychotic experiences. There were no interaction effects between early childhood adversities and FHR on middle childhood psychotic experiences. Exploratory analyses revealed that experiencing domestic violence in early childhood was associated with any middle childhood psychotic experiences (OR 2.8, 95% CI 1.5-5.1, p = 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to interpersonal adversities during early childhood is associated with an increased risk for middle childhood psychotic experiences including specifically subclinical delusions. Future studies should examine associations between exposure to childhood adversities and conversion to psychosis within this cohort.

Language: en