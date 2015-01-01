SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Connor S, Reilly R, Hegedus A, Whyte E, Moran K, Porter L. Res. Q. Exerc. Sport 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance)

10.1080/02701367.2022.2158999

36731859

PURPOSE: Physical education (PE) teachers play an important role in concussion recognition and management in schools both in an academic and activity based setting. This study aimed to identify Irish post-primary PE teachers' concussion knowledge, beliefs, education and management practices.

METHODS:  An anonymous online survey, adapted to the Irish context from the validated BAKPAC-TEACH, was completed by 128 PE teachers (female = 74/123; 60.2%; male = 49/123; 39.8%, 36.1 ± 10.9 years), representing 4% of registered PE teachers in Ireland.

RESULTS: PE teachers reported 3.5 ± 4.7 students suffer with a sports-related concussion in their classroom annually and 43.9% previously had a student sustain a concussion during their PE class. Most received concussion education (58.6%), largely provided by sporting bodies. They frequently identified dizziness (93.0%) and headaches (92.2%) as concussion symptoms, but less commonly emotional (more emotional = 36.5%, nervous or anxious = 33.6%, sadness = 28.9%) or sleep (35.2%) symptoms. All PE teachers knew that a concussion requires immediate removal from a game/practice. PE teachers demonstrated less perceived knowledge and confidence relating to academic adjustments and return to learn criteria. Just 31.3% reported their school facilitates academic adjustments.

CONCLUSION: Tailored concussion education addressing knowledge gaps highlighted in this study should be developed. A concussion policy and an academic support team in each school should be established and widely publicised to enhance the support of concussed students in returning to school.


Language: en

traumatic brain injury; school; Head injury; physical education

