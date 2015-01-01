Abstract

The Revised Screening Scale for Pedophilic Interests (SSPI-2) is a five-item measure that assesses for pedohebephilia (sexual attraction to prepubescent and pubescent children) based on child victim characteristics. We aimed to replicate findings by Seto, Sandler et al. (2017) by examining the predictive validity of the SSPI-2 in an independent sample of 626 men referred for a sexological assessment because of sexual offending against children. SSPI-2 scores were associated with an increased likelihood of sexual recidivism but were not significantly associated with non-sexually violent or non-violent recidivism. When they were entered together, the SSPI-2 did not contribute additional variance to the Static-99R in the prediction of sexual recidivism.



RESULTS are consistent with the findings of Seto, Sandler et al. (2017) and suggest that higher scores on the SSPI-2 may be indicative of an increased risk for sexual recidivism in individuals who have sexually offended against children.

