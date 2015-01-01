SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nelson JM, Woolever N, Meyer L, Hall S, Stakston J, Dababneh A, Roush K, Van Sistine M, Tempelis J, Dierkhising RA, Lessard S. Sex. Transm. Dis. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/OLQ.0000000000001745

36729982

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault survivors are at increased risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) programs guide STI treatment, monitoring, and follow-up scheduling according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Reported low rates of provider adherence to CDC treatment guidelines and patient adherence to follow-up necessitates a review of medication prescribing and follow-up scheduling practices, especially at smaller community hospitals in the United States.

METHODS: A retrospective medical record review was conducted to assess adherence rates to CDC guidelines for prescribing practices, scheduling, and follow-up of sexual assault survivors. We included pediatric and adult patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) and participating in the ED-SANE program at a rural, community-based teaching hospital in La Crosse, WI from January 2018 through December 2021. Descriptive statistics were used to evaluate results.

RESULTS: Analysis included 103 patients. Prescribing adherence to CDC guidelines was >80% for all except Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) (53.4%), trichomoniasis (68.1%), and hepatitis B (69%). Of the 38 patients who had a follow-up scheduled during their ED encounter, 78.9% attended their scheduled follow-up and 94.7% of those appointments were scheduled within the CDC recommended timeframe leading to an overall adherence of 40%.

CONCLUSIONS: Adherence rates were high for most prescribing practices and attendance of scheduled follow-up was higher than expected. Opportunities to improved adherence to CDC guidelines were identified in prescribing for 3 disease states (HIV, trichomoniasis, and hepatitis B) and in scheduling of follow-up.


Language: en
