Abstract

BACKGROUND: The European and Greek financial turmoil that began in 2007 has had adverse health consequences. Stillbirth, low birth weight, infant mortality, and maternal suicide have all increased. The purpose of this study was to evaluate whether socioeconomic factors contribute to postpartum blues, and whether psychoprophylaxis with group prenatal education and support may have a beneficial effect.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The sample study comprised 414 pregnant women equally divided into psychoprophylaxis or standard care. There were six psychoprophylaxis sessions, with two each week lasting 2 hours each in groups of five people at the urban health center of Larissa, Greece. A questionnaire was used for data collection, including (1) closed-type questions about sociodemographic characteristics, and medical and obstetric history; (2) the Hamilton Depression Scale; (3) a Blues Questionnaire; (4) the Holmes and Rahe stressful life events scale; and (5) a scale of effects of the economic crisis. Differences between the two groups and within the groups at different time points were assessed by two-way repeated measures ANOVA tests.



RESULTS: Maternity blues scores, depression scores at all time points, life stress event score, and financial difficulty score were all significantly related to each other in both groups at all time points (p < 0.01). The correlation between financial difficulties and depression/maternity blues disappeared after delivery in the intervention group. Financial difficulties, depression, and psychoprophylaxis sessions emerged as independent prognostic factors of maternity blues score, the group variable being most significantly associated with maternal blues.



CONCLUSION: Although financial status as well as depression continued to play a role, the deterrent contribution of psychoprophylaxis was the most important parameter in the final maternity blues prognostic model. The results of our study show a potential for prevention and suggest interesting hypotheses for future interventions.

