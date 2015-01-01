Abstract

This research investigates the negative relationship between organizational dehumanization and safety behaviors (i.e., safety compliance and safety participation). More importantly, relying on a social exchange and a motivational perspective applied to safety, we examined two potential underlying mechanisms of these relations, i.e. felt obligation regarding safety procedures and safety motivation. A total of 221 employees from various occupations, that involve following safety rules and procedures, took part in a cross-sectional survey.



RESULTS of structural equation modeling and latent bootstrapping analysis indicated that the indirect effect of organizational dehumanization on safety compliance and safety participation via felt obligation toward safety procedures was significant. In addition, the indirect effect of organizational dehumanization on safety compliance and safety participation via safety motivation was marginally significant. Theoretical contributions for both organizational dehumanization and safety behaviors literatures, as well as practical implications are discussed.

