|
Citation
|
Caesens G, Brison N. Safety Sci. 2023; 158: e105971.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This research investigates the negative relationship between organizational dehumanization and safety behaviors (i.e., safety compliance and safety participation). More importantly, relying on a social exchange and a motivational perspective applied to safety, we examined two potential underlying mechanisms of these relations, i.e. felt obligation regarding safety procedures and safety motivation. A total of 221 employees from various occupations, that involve following safety rules and procedures, took part in a cross-sectional survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Organizational dehumanization; Safety behavior; Safety compliance; Safety motivation; Safety participation