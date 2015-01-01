SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Solberg E, Nystad E, McDonald R. Safety Sci. 2023; 158: e105965.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2022.105965

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, we sought to identify if human errors responsible for incidents occurring during scheduled outage periods in nuclear power plants correspond to situation awareness errors in perception, comprehension, or projection. We also sought to identify factors contributing to situation awareness errors at all levels. To do this, we analysed 58 events occurring during planned nuclear power plant outages between 2016 and 2020, as documented in U.S. Licensee Event Reports (LERs). Of the human errors analysed in these events, 14 were classified as situation awareness errors related to perception (Level 1 errors), 30 were classified as situation awareness errors related to comprehension (Level 2 errors), and an additional 14 were classified as situation awareness errors related to projection (Level 3 errors). Furthermore, we found that insufficient procedure use was identified in the LERs as a factor contributing to most errors occurring at Level 1, whereas insufficient procedures was identified to contribute to most errors occurring at Level 2 and 3.


Language: en

Keywords

Human error; Nuclear power; Planned outages; Safety; Situation awareness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print