Citation
Yue Y, Gai W, Boustras G. Safety Sci. 2023; 158: e105954.
Copyright
Abstract
The tragedy at the Port of Beirut has brought to light the inadequacy of current regulatory measures to support the safe and sustainable use of ammonium nitrate (AN), a chemical compound that continues to pose a threat to human safety. We counted all AN explosion accidents (ANEAs) that occurred worldwide from 1916 to 2020 and reviewed the regulatory regimes for AN in different countries. Based on detailed information on a set of typical accidents, deeper causes of accidents and the inadequate management of such accidents were discussed.
Keywords
Ammonium nitrate; Emergency response; Explosions; Information deviation; Regulation