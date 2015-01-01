Abstract

In this work we investigate the behaviour of a human crowd in a cross-flow by analysing the results of a set of controlled experiments in which subjects were divided into two groups, organised in such a way to explore different density settings, and asked to walk through the crossing area. We study the results of the experiment by defining and investigating a few macroscopic and microscopic observables. Along with analysing traditional indicators such as density and velocity, whose dynamics was, to the extent of our knowledge, poorly understood for this setting, we pay particular attention to walking and body orientation, studying how these microscopic observables are influenced by density. Furthermore, we report a preliminary but quantitative analysis on the emergence of self-organising patterns (stripes) in the crossing area, a phenomenon that had been previously qualitatively reported for human crowds, and reproduced in models, but whose quantitative analysis with respect to density conditions is, again according to our knowledge, a novel contribution.

