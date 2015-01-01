|
Ingvarson J, Hassel H. Safety Sci. 2023; 158: e105998.
Abstract
Risk-informed decision-making is a key concept in regulatory regimes covering a wide range of technical disciplines and risk domains. Increased standardization in terms of highly prescriptive and detailed requirements is observed in various risk management regulations and application areas. This development has spurred a discussion with equally strong voices promoting and opposing standardization of risk. The aim of this paper is to explore the knowledge base from scientific literature related to effects of standardization of risk and to assess the strength of the arguments used in the discussion. Through a scoping study and a systematic argument analysis, this study contributes to the debate on the most adequate approach to standardization in risk management regulations.
Keywords
Argument analysis; Risk management; Risk management regulation; Risk regulation; Risk standard; Scoping study; Standardization