Abstract

Despite the efforts made by different stakeholders, most of Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) continue to systematically report very negative road safety outcomes. In fact, in countries like Colombia, the rate of deaths from traffic crashes has increased in recent years. One of the most affected collectives in this regard -and at the same time one of the least addressed in specialized literature- are driving commuters, which are commonly exposed to several types of threats and stressors configuring an "everyday risk" potentially impairing their health and safety. This study aimed to assess whether there exists an indirect path -mediated by subjective outcomes- linking driving stress and risky driving behaviors among Colombian commuters. For this study, it was analyzed the data provided by a full sample of 941 driving commuters from different industries (18 % females, 82 % males) with a mean age of 37 years. The results of this research suggest that exposure to driving stressors is a risk factor for risky driving. Furthermore, these outcomes are consistent with previous evidence linking adverse subjective states such as fatigue and psychological strain with impaired driving performance. This statistical mediation exerted by subjective outcomes, which can be considered partial, suggests that interventions focused on managing driving stress and reducing road stressors can enhance both their psychological welfare and commuting safety outcomes.

Language: en