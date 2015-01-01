Abstract

Occupational health and safety (OHS) is a multidisciplinary activity that aims to identify, evaluate, and control hazards arising in or from the workplace that may impair the health and well-being of workers. Assessing the risk of occupational hazards is one of pivotal steps to handle an OHS risk analysis problem. Many models and approaches for assessing the risk of occupational hazards have been proposed in previous studies. Nevertheless, few contributions are devoted to perform a comprehensive literature review of the researches on occupational health and safety risk assessment (OHSRA). Therefore, the aim of this research is to provide a comprehensive and systematic review of the OHSRA studies which intend to propose models and approaches for evaluating and prioritizing the risk of occupational hazards. To do so, 88 publications extracted from the Web of Science (WOS) database during the years of 2002-2022 were identified and reviewed. Based on the applied OHSRA models, the selected publications were divided into seven categories and analyzed in terms of risk criteria, risk criteria weighting methods, and risk assessment approaches. Besides, a bibliometric analysis was carried out based on the frequency of OHSRA methods, citation numbers, publication years, appeared journals, original countries, and application areas. This research affords scholars and practitioners effectively utilizing the OHSRA models to assess the risk of occupational hazards and provides valuable information for understanding current situations, research hotspots, and future research trends in the field of OHSRA.

Language: en