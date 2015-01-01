Abstract

Individual wayfinding decisions are critical for evacuation efficiency in building emergencies. By synthesizing the increasing volume of relevant literature, this study proposes a theoretical framework for individual wayfinding decisions in building emergencies. Consisting of four modules of cognitive processes and a module of acute stress, the framework formalizes the relationships between different aspects contributing to observed evacuation wayfinding behavior by integrating the impacts of acute stress with the knowledge about indoor wayfinding in normal conditions. The existing literature on individual wayfinding decisions in indoor emergencies is organized with reference to the theoretical framework to identify the overlaps, contradictions and refinements. In addition, two meta-analyses are conducted to validate this framework. The meta-analyses results indicate that the likelihood of people choosing the exit indicated by (enhanced) signage or choice of the majority of surrounding people is over 18 times higher than that of other exits. The results also show that the controlled conflicting information provided for other exits has a negative moderator effect. The proposed theoretical framework is the first step towards developing an individual wayfinding decision theory in indoor emergencies. Implications of the proposed theoretical framework, and directions for future research, particularly related to wayfinding goals, assessment of wayfinding progress, and wayfinding strategies within the proposed framework, are also discussed in the paper.

