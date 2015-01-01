|
Minimal risk maneuvers (MRMs), as part of highly automated systems, aim at minimizing the risk during a transition phase from automated to manual driving. Previous studies show that many drivers have an urge to intervene in transition phases despite the system's capability to safely come to a standstill. A human-machine interface (HMI) concept was developed to support driver decisions by providing environmental information and action recommendations. This was investigated in a static driving simulator experiment with 36 participants. Two scenarios that differed in the traffic on the adjacent left lane were implemented and the HMI concept displayed the content accordingly.
contact analog head-up display; driver behavior; highly automated driving; human–machine interface; minimal risk maneuver; transition phase