Abstract

Minimal risk maneuvers (MRMs), as part of highly automated systems, aim at minimizing the risk during a transition phase from automated to manual driving. Previous studies show that many drivers have an urge to intervene in transition phases despite the system's capability to safely come to a standstill. A human-machine interface (HMI) concept was developed to support driver decisions by providing environmental information and action recommendations. This was investigated in a static driving simulator experiment with 36 participants. Two scenarios that differed in the traffic on the adjacent left lane were implemented and the HMI concept displayed the content accordingly.



RESULTS of the study again show a high intervention rate of drivers overtaking the obstacle from the left, even if the lane is occupied by other vehicles. The HMI concept had a positive influence on the manner of intervention by encouraging a standstill in the shoulder lane. Nevertheless, negative consequences included accidents and dangerous situations, but at lower frequencies and proportions during drives with the HMI concept. In conclusion, the risk during the transition phase was reduced. Furthermore, the results showed a significant decrease in the subjective workload and a positive influence on the drivers' understanding and predictability of the automated system.

