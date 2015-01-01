|
Zhang F, Wang M, Parker J, Roberts SC. Safety (Basel) 2023; 9(1): e5.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Vehicle cybersecurity is a serious concern, as modern vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks. How drivers respond to situations induced by vehicle cyberattacks is safety critical. This paper sought to understand the effect of human drivers' risky driving style on response behavior to unexpected vehicle cyberattacks. A driving simulator study was conducted wherein 32 participants experienced a series of simulated drives in which unexpected events caused by vehicle cyberattacks were presented. Participants' response behavior was assessed by their change in velocity after the cybersecurity events occurred, their post-event acceleration, as well as time to first reaction. Risky driving style was portrayed by scores on the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) and the Brief Sensation Seeking Scale (BSSS). Half of the participants also received training regarding vehicle cybersecurity before the experiment.
DBQ; driving behavior; driving simulation; sensation seeking; vehicle cyberattacks