Abstract

Even in the best-case scenarios, working in the energy sector is tough because of the numerous possible risks that can arise during routine tasks. Therefore, the top priority of firms' management is their responsibilities for their employees' safety as they undertake various roles. In this study, the researchers investigated the effect of safety measures on the safety accountability (SA) of the Saudi Arabian Aramco Company's frontline workers. The researchers used a quantitative approach and collected data through a survey questionnaire. We applied a random sampling technique to target the company's frontline workers. Initially, the researchers distributed 450 questionnaires and received back 242 valid samples. This represented a 53% response rate. Next, the researchers applied Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) to assess the directions of the hypothesized paths. This study's findings demonstrate that safety policy (SP), safety training (ST), safety communication (SC), safety commitment (SCT) and safety incentives (SIs) have positive and significant effects on frontline workers' safety accountability (SA). In addition, this study's findings provide guidelines to policy makers, government authorities and company heads to implement further initiatives that adopt precautionary and safety measures to protect their frontline workers' lives. Further, this study's findings show the benefits of opening avenues of research to concentrate on safety measures such SP, ST, SC, SCT and SIs in order to create the frontline workers' responsibilities for safety accountability (SA). Finally, the empirical evidence, which the researchers obtained from the Aramco Company's frontline workers, adds to the depth of knowledge on this subject; validates the environmental science and management literature; and provides road maps for other companies to investigate safety challenges

