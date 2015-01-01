Abstract

With high health requirements for FIFO work at industry, workers may experience adverse changes in psychological well-being and health status. This makes it relevant when developing the job performance model to rely on considering not only the effectiveness by employees but also their psychophysiological "cost of activity", which is not reflected in modern scientific research. This article theoretically substantiates and empirically develops a job performance typology of fly-in-fly-out workers at industrial enterprises by correlating three components: effectiveness, psychophysiological resources, and the way of accomplishing tasks. The study involved 359 fly-in-fly-out workers in oil and gas, diamond mining and construction industries with different duration of the fly-in period, operating in the South and the North of the Russian Federation. The research methods included questioning, psychophysiological instrumental testing, and psychological testing. Statistical processing was carried out using the methods of descriptive statistics, two-stage cluster analysis, and multivariate analysis of variance. As a result of the study, six types of job performance of fly-in-fly-out personnel of industrial enterprises were identified. The employees at industrial enterprises of all six types of job performance correspond to their position and perform the assigned tasks, the difference in them lies in the desire to show an average or the highest possible result, as well as how much internal resources the employee spends to achieve this result and how quickly he restores them, which is expressed in terms of his state and well-being. Based on the results of these connections, measures for personnel management for industrial enterprises were proposed.

