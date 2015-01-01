SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hwangbo SW, Classen S, Mason J, Yang W, McKinney B, Kwan J, Sisiopiku V. Safety (Basel) 2022; 8(4): e73.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/safety8040073

Highly autonomous vehicles (HAV) have the potential of improving road safety and providing alternative transportation options. Given the novelty of HAVs, high-fidelity driving simulators operating in an autonomous mode are a great way to expose transportation users to HAV prior to HAV adoption. In order to avoid the undesirable effects of simulator sickness, it is important to examine whether factors such as age, sex, visual processing speed, and exposure to acclimation scenario predict simulator sickness in driving simulator experiments designed to replicate the HAV experience. This study identified predictors of simulator sickness provocation across the lifespan (N = 210). Multiple stepwise backward regressions identified that slower visual processing speed predicts the Nausea and Dizziness domain with age not predicting any domains. Neither sex, nor exposure to an acclimation scenario predicted any of the four domains of simulator sickness provocation, namely Queasiness, Nausea, Dizziness, and Sweatiness. No attrition occurred in the study due to simulator sickness and thus the study suggests that high-fidelity driving simulator may be a viable way to introduce drivers across the lifespan to HAV, a strategy that may enhance future HAV acceptance and adoption.


autonomous vehicle technology; high-fidelity driving simulator; simulator sickness provocation

