SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lindgren E, Strote J. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajem.2023.01.039

PMID

36737376

Abstract

Stingray injuries are common presentations to emergency departments near warm coastal waters. Commonly reported injuries include puncture wounds, lacerations, and envenomations, the latter of which cause severe pain but are usually easily treated with warm water immersion. We report a case of delayed histamine reaction in a patient who sustained a stingray envenomation one week prior which we believe is the first such report in the medical literature but is found on discussion boards for those who have sustained stingray injuries. The literature on such envenomations is reviewed.


Language: en

Keywords

Histamine reactions; Marine envenomation; Stingray injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print