Abstract

Stingray injuries are common presentations to emergency departments near warm coastal waters. Commonly reported injuries include puncture wounds, lacerations, and envenomations, the latter of which cause severe pain but are usually easily treated with warm water immersion. We report a case of delayed histamine reaction in a patient who sustained a stingray envenomation one week prior which we believe is the first such report in the medical literature but is found on discussion boards for those who have sustained stingray injuries. The literature on such envenomations is reviewed.

