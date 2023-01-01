Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the prognostic value of the CRS-R in predicting disability outcomes in patients with severe traumatic brain injury using the Disability Rating Scale (DRS).



DESIGN: Secondary analysis including linear and logistic regressions were performed SETTING: Data was collected in a previous clinical trial PARTICIPANTS: 184 participants across three countries. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Disability Rating Scales RESULTS: Analyses showed an inverse relationship between CRS-R scores obtained at baseline and change in DRS scores at six weeks. Similarly, changes in CRS-R scores between baseline and four weeks were also found to have an inverse relationship to change in DRS scores at six weeks.



CONCLUSIONS: This study generates a tool that can be used to predict the probability that a patient with severe TBI lands in one of three disability categories. The CRS-R may be useful in prognostication of disability in patients with severe traumatic brain injury.

Language: en