Onami S, Tran D, Koh-Pham C, Shih W, Chi B, Peng J, Shavlik D, Singh P, Giacin J. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apmr.2023.01.007

36736600

OBJECTIVE: To explore the prognostic value of the CRS-R in predicting disability outcomes in patients with severe traumatic brain injury using the Disability Rating Scale (DRS).

DESIGN: Secondary analysis including linear and logistic regressions were performed SETTING: Data was collected in a previous clinical trial PARTICIPANTS: 184 participants across three countries. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Disability Rating Scales RESULTS: Analyses showed an inverse relationship between CRS-R scores obtained at baseline and change in DRS scores at six weeks. Similarly, changes in CRS-R scores between baseline and four weeks were also found to have an inverse relationship to change in DRS scores at six weeks.

CONCLUSIONS: This study generates a tool that can be used to predict the probability that a patient with severe TBI lands in one of three disability categories. The CRS-R may be useful in prognostication of disability in patients with severe traumatic brain injury.


traumatic brain injury; coma recovery scale revised; disability rating scale; prognostication

