McDermott R, Taylor L, Housam N, Hall S. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2023; 28(2): 96-101.
36735365
BACKGROUND: the potential fire risk of fabrics impregnated with emollients has been described within the health service, including ignition of bandages. The role of emollients in fire fatalities have also been included in coroner reports, as accelerating fires when present. AIMS: although changes in burning behaviour is known, no standard tests have been carried out on bandages which are often used in conjunction with emollients.
Language: en
emollients; Fire risk; flammability of bandages; viscose bandages