Abstract

BACKGROUND: the potential fire risk of fabrics impregnated with emollients has been described within the health service, including ignition of bandages. The role of emollients in fire fatalities have also been included in coroner reports, as accelerating fires when present. AIMS: although changes in burning behaviour is known, no standard tests have been carried out on bandages which are often used in conjunction with emollients.



METHOD: using a standard vertical flammability test, the flammability of viscose bandage was compared to when impregnated with nine dried on emollients with low to high and non-paraffin content.



FINDINGS: the time to ignition was significantly reduced with an emollient present and the glowing time was longer.



CONCLUSIONS: the same safety advice applies to viscose bandages as other fabrics with emollients; do not expose them to naked flames or high heat sources or allow emollients to build up on bandages.

