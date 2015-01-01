|
Nisbet J, Jamshidi L, Maguire KQ, Afifi TO, Brunet A, Fletcher AJ, Asmundson GJG, Sareen J, Shields RE, Andrews KL, Sauer-Zavala S, Neary JP, Lix L, Stewart SH, Krätzig GP, Carleton RN. Can. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)
36734146
BACKGROUND: Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report diverse occupational stressors and repeated exposures to potentially psychologically traumatic events, which may increase the odds of screening positive for a mental disorder, and increase the risk of death by suicide. The current study was designed to provide prevalence information regarding suicidal behaviours (i.e., ideation, planning, attempts) and assess for sociodemographic differences among cadets at the start of the RCMP Cadet Training Program (CTP).
Language: en
mental health; suicide; police cadets; public safety personnel; RCMP