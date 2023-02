Abstract

Heat stroke (HS) can cause several physiological changes in the body. In its most severe form, it can cause multi-organ failure including encephalopathy, circulatory shock, liver failure, renal failure, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and rhabdomyolysis among others. HS is a preventable condition; however, it can be life-threatening in severe forms. We present a case of HS in a 54-year-old male, with rapidly progressive multi-organ failure and a fatal outcome along with a brief literature review.

