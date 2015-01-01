|
Sattler K, Yoon S, Lutolli A. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
36734113
Abstract
Although child maltreatment is associated with short- and long-term maladaptive outcomes, some children are still able to display resilience. Currently, there is a limited understanding of how children's resilience changes over time after experiencing maltreatment, especially for young children. Therefore, the current study used a longitudinal, multidimensional approach to examine trajectories of resilience among very young children involved in child protective services and determine whether placement setting and caregiving behaviors are associated with resilience trajectories. This study used data from National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-Being I and conducted repeated measures latent class analysis, focusing on children under 2 years old at baseline (n = 1,699).
Language: en
resilience; child maltreatment; protective factors; child protective services