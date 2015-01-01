Abstract

BACKGROUND: The potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal behaviour ha generated predictions anticipating an increase in suicidal tendencies. The aim of this research is to study its influence on the incidence of hospital-treated suicide attempt throughout the year 2020 in Oviedo, Spain



Methods: Data was collected on all patients admitted to the emergency department of Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo for attempted suicide during 2020. Incidence rates were calculated for three lockdown periods. Suicide attempt trends in 2020 were compared with a non-COVID year (2009) to avoid seasonal variations bias. Chi-square and Fisher's exact tests were performed. The influence of COVID-19 incidence in Oviedo was analysed using Spearman's correlation coefficient.



Results: The cumulative incidence rate of attempted suicide per 100,000 person-years was 136.33 (pre-lockdown), 115.15 (lockdown), and 90.25 (post-lockdown) in adults (over 19 years old), and 43.63 (pre-lockdown), 32.72 (lockdown), and 72.72 (post- lockdown) in adolescents (10-19 years old). No association was found with COVID-19 incidence rates (Spearman's Rho -0.222; p=0.113). Comparing the years 2020 and 2009, statistically significant differences were observed in adolescents (Fisher's exact test; p=0.024), But no differences were observed in adults (chi-square test=3.0401; p=0.218).



Conclusion: Hospital-treated suicide rates attempted during the COVID-19 outbreak in Oviedo, Spain showed a similar trend compared with a non-COVID year. In contrast, the number of adolescents hospital-treated for attempted suicide increased during lockdown, suggesting more vulnerability to COVID-19 restrictions after the initial lockdown period in this age group.



Keywords: suicide attempt, COVID-19, lockdown, adolescents

Language: en