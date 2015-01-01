Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to record the overall perception of healthcare professionals on child abuse and identify potential affecting factors in a nationwide scale in Greece as well as to provide information that might be useful for future educational actions.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 1,185 healthcare professionals in 60 hospitals with pediatric departments across Greece participated in this cross-sectional study. Participants included pediatricians, pediatric surgeons, residents, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers. Sections under investigation involved experience and training in child abuse, knowledge of formal and judicial issues, clinical knowledge, and self-assessment.



RESULTS: Although more than half of the participants had confronted child abuse (n=712, 60.08%), only 273 (38.34% of them) submitted reports. One third of participants reported that they had received some training (n=440, 37.13%), mainly of postgraduate nature and based on personal initiative. Of those who reported child abuse, 175 (64.10%) had been trained. Each professional category was aware of topics regarding its own interest, without adequate knowledge of other disciplines. One third of psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers felt confident in discussing with children and parents. Relevant scores were lower in the other categories. The lower scores were recorded among nurses and residents. The training deficit and reluctance to engage with judicial issues were the main causes of avoidance to deal with child abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: Focused and organized training in child abuse is crucial to create reliable professionals in the field. The internet is a considerably helpful tool. Professionalism must characterize knowledge and practice in child abuse at the same level as in other medical topics. Motivation to engage should be early inspired and developed during the graduate years.

Language: en