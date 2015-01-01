|
Chen P, Zhang Q, Sun X, Ye X, Wang Y, Yang X. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1051258.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36733881
BACKGROUND: Childhood abuse and neglect are typically considered as two different forms of maltreatment. Previous international studies have found differential effects of abuse and neglect on prosocial behavior, but this and the mediating pathway underlying these associations have not been examined in a Chinese sample. Our study aims to examine the effects of childhood abuse and neglect on prosocial behavior in Chinese participants and test the unique mediating roles of different empathic components in these associations.
Language: en
abuse; neglect; empathic concern; personal distress; perspective-taking; prosocial behavior