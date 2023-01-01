Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression and aggression are related to the risk of suicide. Previous studies have associated different characteristics with depression and aggression in separate gender groups. The main aim of this study was to investigate the gender differences in the predictive effect of depression and aggression on suicide risk among first-year college students.



METHODS: A total of 2004 first-year undergraduates (80.5 % female, mean age = 19.4 ± 0.8 years) were surveyed by a battery of questionnaires that contained the Chinese version of the Beck scale for Suicide Ideation, the Chinese version of the 12-item Aggression Questionnaire, and the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression scale.



RESULTS: (1) Depression severity was significantly associated with the suicidality risk (r = 0.090, p < 0.01). (2) Suicide risk correlated positively with physical aggression, verbal aggression, anger, and hostility in the aggression questionnaire (r = 0.308, 0.227, 0.284, 0.277, p < 0.01). (3) A possible gender difference was noted for suicide risk in that depression degree was a significant risk factor for females but not males (R(2) = 0.095, F = 41.554, p < 0.01), whereas anger was a significant predictor of suicide risk for males but not for females (R(2) = 0.21, F = 25.75, p < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Gender differences exist in the predictive effect of depression and aggression on suicide risk among first-year college students.

