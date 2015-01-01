Abstract

Many reports pertaining to burns from e-cigarette battery explosions exist, as do injuries from smoking conventional cigarettes while on home-oxygen therapy. However, literature regarding burn injuries from e-cigarettes while on oxygen therapy is limited. The heating coil of the device can rise to temperatures that facilitates ignition of oxygen. The purpose of this study is to describe and characterize this novel and under-reported mechanism of injury. This study was a descriptive review of 2013-2016 National Burn Repository (NBR) data, with a query for "oxygen," "O2," "electronic cigarettes," and various permutations/abbreviations/misspellings. Demographics, injury characteristics, and outcomes were reported. Also, a Google search for lay-press articles and a PubMed/Scopus search using similar terms was conducted to find literature. Of approximately 60,000 NBR entries, 8 records of injury while smoking e-cigarettes on oxygen were found. Patients were predominantly male, 63 ± 9 years old, with 3.4% ± 4 TBSA burns, and LOS of 5.8 ± 7 days (an LOS O/E ratio of 1.5). Two patients sustained full-thickness burns (0.5% and 11% TBSA). Three were intubated, with mean of 3.33 ventilator-days. Most injuries occurred at home (88%). All patients survived. A google search revealed five lay-press articles. Only three partially relevant scientific articles were found to only mention the phenomenon, without granular data. Although uncommon, smoking e-cigarettes on supplemental oxygen can result in injury without a lithium-ion battery explosion. Limitations in the database may have resulted in underestimation of injuries. A paucity of relevant literature exists, necessitating more research. Patients who receive home-O2 should be warned about this potential danger.

