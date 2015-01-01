SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wilhelm S, Kelsberg G, Safranek S. J. Fam. Pract. 2022; 71(10): 442-444.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Dowden Health Media)

DOI

10.12788/jfp.0521

PMID

36735947

Abstract

There are modest effects on depression but not anxiety. Gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) is associated with modest improvements in standardized scores for quality of life (QOL) and depression in adult male-to-female and female-to-male transgender people and modest improvements in depression scores in transgender adolescents, but the effect on anxiety is uncertain (strength of recommendation [SOR]: B, based on a preponderance of low-quality prospective cohort studies with inconsistent results). GAHT is associated with reduced gender dysphoria and decreased suicidality (SOR: B, based on a prospective cohort study). However, there is insufficient evidence to determine any effect on suicide completion. No studies associated GAHT with worsened QOL, depression, or anxiety scores.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print