INTRODUCTION: Childhood gun-related injuries and deaths have reached levels indicative of a public health crisis in the United States. However, < 30% of gun owners report storing their firearms in the recommended manner, with many gun injuries resulting from those found in the home. By incorporating just a few questions during the primary care visit, providers may be able to protect and save lives.
Language: en
Firearms; adolescent; child; infant; counseling