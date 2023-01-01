SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Choma EG. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pedhc.2023.01.001

36737305

INTRODUCTION: Childhood gun-related injuries and deaths have reached levels indicative of a public health crisis in the United States. However, < 30% of gun owners report storing their firearms in the recommended manner, with many gun injuries resulting from those found in the home. By incorporating just a few questions during the primary care visit, providers may be able to protect and save lives.

METHOD: The author uses an established curriculum for improving gun safety within the family and collects data on its effectiveness within a community institution. This quality improvement project included pre-post studies to measure, monitor, and evaluate an educational intervention using audience interaction.

RESULTS: Although not all the findings were statistically relevant because of sample size and subject participation, the importance of the intervention and its applicability to pediatric practice is evident.

DISCUSSION: Additional studies are recommended.


Language: en

Firearms; adolescent; child; infant; counseling

