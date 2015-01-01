SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Askenazy F, Bodeau N, Nachon O, Gittard M, Battista M, Fernandez A, Gindt M. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(2): e2255472.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.55472

PMID

36735258

Abstract

Terrorist attacks have increased in recent decades.1 It has been estimated that more than 32 million children have been affected by complex humanitarian emergencies (eg, civil wars, terrorism, and the Ukraine conflict).1

Between 2015 and 2016, France was affected by mass terror attacks. There were approximately 30 000 people—tourists, locals, and many families—in Nice, France, during the 2016 terrorist attack. In this attack, 86 people died, including 15 children.2 The frequency of pediatric posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a terrorist attack ranges from 50.6% to 75.2%.3,4 A pediatric consultation center was created at the Children’s University Hospital in Nice, France. Three years later, more than 4700 consultations have been performed.

We report preliminary results of a prospective longitudinal epidemiologic cohort. This study of consecutive outpatients aims to assess the frequency of PTSD and other Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition) diagnoses in children. We hypothesize that there is no association between age and PTSD frequency.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print