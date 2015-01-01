Abstract

Terrorist attacks have increased in recent decades.1 It has been estimated that more than 32 million children have been affected by complex humanitarian emergencies (eg, civil wars, terrorism, and the Ukraine conflict).1



Between 2015 and 2016, France was affected by mass terror attacks. There were approximately 30 000 people—tourists, locals, and many families—in Nice, France, during the 2016 terrorist attack. In this attack, 86 people died, including 15 children.2 The frequency of pediatric posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a terrorist attack ranges from 50.6% to 75.2%.3,4 A pediatric consultation center was created at the Children’s University Hospital in Nice, France. Three years later, more than 4700 consultations have been performed.



We report preliminary results of a prospective longitudinal epidemiologic cohort. This study of consecutive outpatients aims to assess the frequency of PTSD and other Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition) diagnoses in children. We hypothesize that there is no association between age and PTSD frequency.

