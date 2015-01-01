Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Finger and hand injuries are among the most common musculoskeletal conditions presenting to emergency departments and primary care providers. Many rural and community hospitals may not have immediate access to an orthopedic surgeon on-site. Furthermore, military treatment facilities, both within the continental United States and in austere deployment environments, face similar challenges. Therefore, knowing how to treat basic finger and hand injuries is paramount for patient care.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch operates the Defense Medical Surveillance System, a database that serves as the central repository of medical surveillance data for the armed forces. The Defense Medical Surveillance System was queried for ICD-10 codes associated with finger injuries from 2015 to 2019 among active duty service members across the major branches of the military.



RESULTS: The most commonly reported finger injuries were open wounds to fingers without damage to nails, metacarpal fractures, phalanx fractures, and finger subluxation/dislocation. Emergency departments were the most commonly reported treatment facility type accounting for 35% of initial finger injuries, followed by 32.2% at orthopedic surgery clinics, 22.2% at family medicine clinics, and 10.8% at urgent care centers.



CONCLUSIONS: Finger injuries are common in the military setting and presenting directly to an orthopedic surgeon does not appear the norm. Fingertip injuries, fractures within the hand, and finger dislocations can often be managed without the need for a subspecialist. By following simple guidelines with attention to "red flags," primary care providers can manage most of these injuries with short-term follow-up with orthopedics.

