Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ankle joint injuries are an important orthopedic issue due to their high incidence and the variety of treatment methods available. This study assessed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the epidemiology and treatment of ankle joint injuries. There is lack of papers which address this problem. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study compared epidemiological data on ankle joint injuries in adults and children collected during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020) and a corresponding prepandemic period (2019). Epidemiological data, demographic data, treatment methods, hospital stay duration, and injury-to-surgery time were analyzed.



RESULTS: The total number of patients hospitalized for ankle fractures in the evaluated pandemic period was lower by 34% than that in the corresponding prepandemic period in 2019. The pediatric patient subpopulation showed a 70% decline during the analyzed period of COVID-19 pandemic. The number of hospitalized females declined by 12%, and the number of hospitalized males dropped by 53%.



CONCLUSIONS: 1. Our study showed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the epidemiology and treatment of ankle joint injuries. 2. The COVID-19 pandemic effected a decrease in the number of patients with ankle joint injuries, particularly pediatric and male patients with these injuries. 3. National lockdown measures had a considerable effect on lowering the numbers of pediatric patients with ankle joint injuries treated conservatively. 4. Importantly, the tendency can be noted among orthopedic surgeons and emergency room doctors to more readily qualify orthopedic patients for a trial of conservative treatment. This only prolongs the duration of treatment and time to the ultimate therapeutic surgery.

Language: en