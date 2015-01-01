|
Citation
|
Klepacki K, Tomczyk, Miekisiak G, Morasiewicz P. Ortop. Traumatol. Rehabil. 2022; 24(6): 363-373.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medsport Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36734662
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Ankle joint injuries are an important orthopedic issue due to their high incidence and the variety of treatment methods available. This study assessed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the epidemiology and treatment of ankle joint injuries. There is lack of papers which address this problem. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study compared epidemiological data on ankle joint injuries in adults and children collected during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020) and a corresponding prepandemic period (2019). Epidemiological data, demographic data, treatment methods, hospital stay duration, and injury-to-surgery time were analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; Covid-19; lockdown; ankle fracture; Sars-CoV-2