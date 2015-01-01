Abstract

AIMS: This study aimed to examine whether the moderating role of social support on the negative association between school-age bullying victimization and life satisfaction in middle-age was different by age of victimization.



METHODS: A longitudinal study was conducted using data collected at the ages of 7, 11 and 50 years in the 1958 British birth cohort (N = 18,558). Frequency of bullying victimization (never, sometimes, or frequently) was assessed by parental interviews at ages seven and 11. A self-reported questionnaire assessed life satisfaction and perceived social support (instrumental and emotional) at age 50. To determine the moderating effect of social support on the association between bullying victimization and life satisfaction, hierarchical multiple linear regression analyses were conducted in which two interaction terms, victimization at age seven by social support and victimization at age 11 by social support, were simultaneously entered into the models.



RESULTS: Among 5304 respondents subjected to the statistical analysis, 34% had bullying victimization at age 7 years; 23% had bullying victimization at age 11 years. Instrumental support significantly buffered the effect of frequent victimization at age 11 (β = 0.03, p = 0.03) and significantly deteriorated the effect of frequent victimization at age 7 years (β = -0.04, p = 0.01), after adjusting for childhood confounders. No significant moderating effect was observed for emotional support.



CONCLUSIONS: Instrumental support in middle-age may more effectively buffer the effect of late school-age victimization than of early school-age victimization, while both effect sizes were small and additional research is needed.

