Abstract

Warm needling, i.e. acupuncture with the needle warmed by burning moxa stick or cone, is frequently employed in the treatment of cold and dampness type disorders. During treatment, accidental skin scald may occur if the burning moxa drops on the skin due to slight changes in patient's body position. Thus, we designed and developed an anti-scald device for warm needling which is suitable for any part of the body. This device is made up of two parts, a stainless steel-grid moxa cartridge (including half cylinder, hinge shaft, lug, limit bar, clamping arm, connecting arm, torsion spring, heat insulation pad, through holes) and a clamp holder which is in an integrated structure. The grid moxa cartridge can be used to wrap the burning mugwort cone in all directions to prevent the ignited moxa-cone from falling and skin scalding, and effectively collect the burned moxa ash. At the same time, the clamp holder can be used to help fix the moxa-cone to increase the stability of warm needling operation. The device is convenient to operate and novel in design, can effectively reduce the occurrence of scald accidents in clinical treatment, save time and manpower, and has both economic and ecological benefits, being helpful to the promotion and use of warm needling.

Language: zh