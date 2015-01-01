SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Suzuki Y, Tsubaki T, Nakaya K, Kondo G, Takeuchi Y, Aita Y, Murayama Y, Shikama A, Masuda Y, Suzuki H, Kawakami Y, Shimano H, Arai T, Hada Y, Yahagi N. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12877-023-03777-6

PMID

36739383

PMCID

PMC9899403

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is not just a prodrome to dementia, but a very important intervention point to prevent dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease (AD). It has long been known that people with AD have a higher frequency of falls with some gait instability. Recent evidence suggests that vestibular impairment is disproportionately prevalent among individuals with MCI and dementia due to AD. Therefore, we hypothesized that the measurement of balance capability is helpful to identify individuals with MCI.

METHODS: First, we developed a useful method to evaluate balance capability as well as vestibular function using Nintendo Wii balance board as a stabilometer and foam rubber on it. Then, 49 healthy volunteers aged from 56 to 75 with no clinically apparent cognitive impairment were recruited and the association between their balance capability and cognitive function was examined. Cognitive functions were assessed by MoCA, MMSE, CDR, and TMT-A and -B tests.

RESULTS: The new balance capability indicator, termed visual dependency index of postural stability (VPS), was highly associated with cognitive impairment assessed by MoCA, and the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve was more than 0.8, demonstrating high sensitivity and specificity (app. 80% and 60%, respectively).

CONCLUSIONS: Early evidence suggests that VPS measured using Nintendo Wii balance board as a stabilometer helps identify individuals with MCI at an early and preclinical stage with high sensitivity, establishing a useful method to screen MCI.


Language: en

Keywords

Alzheimer's disease (AD); Balance; Mild cognitive impairment (MCI); Postural stability; Stabilometer; Vestibular function

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print