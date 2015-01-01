|
Citation
Suzuki Y, Tsubaki T, Nakaya K, Kondo G, Takeuchi Y, Aita Y, Murayama Y, Shikama A, Masuda Y, Suzuki H, Kawakami Y, Shimano H, Arai T, Hada Y, Yahagi N. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e74.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36739383
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is not just a prodrome to dementia, but a very important intervention point to prevent dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease (AD). It has long been known that people with AD have a higher frequency of falls with some gait instability. Recent evidence suggests that vestibular impairment is disproportionately prevalent among individuals with MCI and dementia due to AD. Therefore, we hypothesized that the measurement of balance capability is helpful to identify individuals with MCI.
Language: en
Keywords
Alzheimer's disease (AD); Balance; Mild cognitive impairment (MCI); Postural stability; Stabilometer; Vestibular function