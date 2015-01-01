Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning is a major health problem especially in developing countries and leads to high morbidity and mortality.



AIM: To identify the profile of acute poisoning in the Toxicology Unit at Tanta University Hospital, Egypt (2017-2021).



METHODS: A cross-sectional study using data extracted from medical records from beginning of January 2017 to end of December 2021. Data including demographic data, Glasgow coma scale, type of poisons, manner of poisoning, time of admission and discharge and state at discharge.



RESULTS: This study included 9713 cases. Rodenticides represented the most frequent cause of poisoning among both males (30%) and females (27%). Pharmaceutical drugs, CNS abused pharmaceutical drugs, and chemicals represent the most common categories (24%, 22%, and 21%, respectively) among children (up to 12 years). Rodenticides and pharmaceutical drugs represent the highest categories among other age groups. Evening admissions represented 52% of cases. Glasgow coma scale was 15 among 86.3% of cases. Intentional poisoning was more common than accidental poisoning (58.6% and 34.7%, respectively). One half (52.2%) of the admitted cases were discharged within 24 hours of admission and 44.4% of them were discharged after 48-72 hours. Family request was the main reason of discharge of cases (70.3%), 15.7% were improved, 4% died. Mortality by rodenticide was 12.5%.



CONCLUSION: Rodenticides, pharmaceutical and CNS abused pharmaceutical drugs were the most common categories of poisoning. Intentional poisoning was more common than accidental poisoning. Rodenticides were responsible for most deaths.

