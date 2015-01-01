SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sebők-Welker T, Posta E, Ágrez K, Rádosi A, Zubovics EA, Réthelyi MJ, Ulbert I, Pászthy B, Bunford N. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10578-023-01499-9

PMID

36738426

Abstract

Prenatal maternal stress is linked to offspring outcomes; however, there is little research on adolescents, behavioral, transdiagnostic outcomes, or the mechanisms through which relations operate. We examined, in N = 268 adolescents (M(age) = 15.31 years; SD = 1.063; 57.8% boys) whether prenatal maternal stress is associated with adolescent affective outcomes; whether this association is mediated, serially, by childhood home atmosphere and adolescent behavioral inhibition system (BIS) sensitivity; and whether mediational effects are moderated by adolescent attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or maternal internalizing symptomology. Prenatal maternal daily stress and major life events were associated with adolescent outcomes through childhood negative atmosphere/neglect and BIS sensitivity, with no evidence of moderation.

RESULTS have implications regarding the effect of prenatal maternal stress on offspring outcomes and regarding corresponding sensitive periods.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Aggression; Affectivity; Behavioral inhibition system; Childhood maltreatment; Emotion regulation; Prenatal maternal stress; Transdiagnostic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print