|
Citation
|
Williams LD, Lee E, Kristensen K, Mackesy-Amiti ME, Boodram B. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 244: e109782.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36738633
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Opioid use has been increasing at alarming rates over the past 15 years, yet uptake of medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) remains low. Much of the research on individual characteristics predicting MOUD uptake is equivocal, and there is a dearth of research on setting-level and network-level characteristics that predict MOUD uptake. Towards a more holistic, multilevel understanding, we explore individual-level, network-level, and community-level characteristics associated with MOUD uptake.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Multilevel; Ecological; Medication for opioid use disorder; Medication-assisted opioid treatment; People who inject drugs; Predictors of drug treatment uptake