Abstract

Hypervigilance, attentional bias, and negative views of the world play a significant role in post trauma symptomatology and can be associated with both clinical depression and posttraumatic stress. However, both theory and research suggest there may be discernible differences in attentional patterns between these two outcomes. While depression may be associated with a general negativity bias, posttraumatic stress may be specifically associated with visual scanning, hypervigilance, and threat detection. In this study, seventy-seven community trauma survivors completed self-assessments for hypervigilance, depression, and posttraumatic cognitions and then had their eyes tracked while looking at a series of thirty neutral but ambiguous and complex pictures on a computer screen. Mean age of the sample was 36.3 with 52 % of the sample identifying as female. We found that hypervigilance scores and negative views of the world predicted both the number of fixations and area of the picture covered. These factors did not predict pupil size. These findings suggest that there are discernable gaze patterns after trauma associated with posttraumatic stress but not depression. Specifically, ambiguous pictures generate more fixations and scanning that is associated with vigilance but not depression.

