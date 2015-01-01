Abstract

Physical health has been associated with ambient temperature and heatwave. With the frequent occurrence of heatwave, the adaptive effects and mechanisms on mental health remain uncertain. On the basis of the China Health and Nutrition Survey, we estimated the relationship between heatwaves and self-assessed mental health scores in the Chinese population aged 50 and above. This study has identified that with each additional heatwave event, mental health scores decreased by an average of 0.027 points, which is equivalent to 0.3% of the average level. Heat is more likely to affect groups with low education, no medical insurance, and living in rural areas. In mechanistic exploration, we found that stress emotion is a fully mediating effect. Heat led to reduced health activities and more frequent drinking, which may lead to lower psychological well-being. Moreover, good dietary preference is a regulator that can help mitigate the adverse effects of heat on mental health. This study corroborates the impact of heat on spiritual welfare, and demonstrates the mechanisms and channels of impact, which can help reduce global economic losses due to mental health problems.

Language: en